Mid-summer travel deals: August holidays from UAE start at Dh1,099

UAE residents who have not travelled during the first half of summer can still find August holiday deals, with packages starting at Dh1,099.

A Khaleej Times comparison of prices advertised online found that the lowest option was a bus trip to Salalah. Packages that include flights started from about Dh2,199 per person, while many short holidays to the Caucasus and Central Asia were priced between Dh3,000 and Dh4,000.

Longer trips and destinations that are less common among UAE travellers can cost close to Dh7,000 per person.

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Travel agents said that August demand is coming from residents who did not visit their hometowns earlier in the summer and now want to take a short break before the season ends.

Pavan Poojary of Luxury Travels said that some packages had already sold out, while only a few seats were left for selected destinations. “People who have not travelled to their hometowns are now considering travelling during August,” he said.

He said that average package prices ranged from Dh3,000 to Dh7,000, depending on the destination and length of the holiday.

Short breaks remain popular

The online price check by Khaleej Times showed that some of the cheaper August options were available to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

These destinations remain popular because they are suitable for short breaks and can be reached within a few hours from the UAE. Poojary said: “Caucasus countries continued to be in demand among residents looking for a quick holiday. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other Central Asian countries were also attracting more interest.”

“Some Sri Lankan destinations were gaining traction as well, with travellers looking at areas that offer greener surroundings during the monsoon season,” added Poojary.

Montenegro gains attention

Montenegro is also attracting interest among UAE residents. Poojary said that newly accessible visa destinations such as Montenegro were gaining traction, although packages to the country were among the more expensive options in the August price comparison.

The online check found that shorter Montenegro holidays were priced at close to Dh7,000 per person.

However, travellers should check whether visa-on-arrival access applies to their nationality and UAE residence status before booking. Entry rules can differ based on passport, visa category and passport validity.

Check the final price

Travel companies often advertise from prices, which may apply only to selected dates or a limited number of seats. The final amount can increase after adding checked baggage, visa charges, travel insurance, airport transfers, tourism fees or optional tours.

According to agents, the price may also be based on two adults sharing a room. Families travelling with children should check whether the quoted amount includes an extra bed and whether child rates are different.