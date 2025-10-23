  • search in Khaleej Times
Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi: 3 restaurants retain one-star; full list of winners

The glossy event saw renowned chefs from across the world plate some of their best dishes for a guest list featuring some of the best food critics and industry insiders

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 10:13 PM

Three Abu Dhabi restaurants, Erth, Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida, retained their one-star at the latest edition of the renowned Michelin Guide.

Announced at a dazzling ceremony held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, eight new restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide 2026, taking the total number of recognised eateries to 56.

Three new restaurants were awarded the Bib Gourmand recognition, which is given to eateries which serve up quality cooking at reasonable prices. Bua Thai, Goldfish and 3 Fils were the new entries on the list. Seven others retained their position on the list.

The glossy event saw renowned chefs from across the world plate some of their best dishes for a guest list featuring some of the best food critics and industry insiders. Chef Ricardo Costa, who helms the 2-Michelin-starred The Yeatman in Portugal wowed guests with his jalapeno and green apple oysters and Wagyu, while Chef Lee Kok Hua who leads the charge at Hakkasan demonstrated why his restaurant has been a worthy contender of the Michelin star since the guide was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2023. He served a variety of items including Yuzu Crunch, Black Truffle and spicy seafood dumplings. 

First launched in 2023, the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi has steadily increased the number of restaurants on the list from the inaugural 42 to 56 this year. For the first time, one restaurant lost its star in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, two restaurants- FZN by by Bjorn Frantzen and Trèsind Studio- bagged the prestigious 3-star recognition at the guide’s Dubai edition.

Full list of winners

Three 1-star restaurants:

  1. Erth

  2. Hakkasan

  3. Talea by Antonio Guida

10 Bib Gourmand restaurants:

  1. 3 Fils Abu Dhabi (New)

  2. Bua Thai Café (New)

  3. Goldfish (New)

  4. Al Mrzb

  5. Almayass

  6. Beirut Sur Mer

  7. Mika

  8. Otoro

  9. Ryba

  10. Tazal

43 Michelin-selected restaurants:

  1. Antonia (new)

  2. Cipriani Dolci (new)

  3. Sand & Koal (new)

  4. Novikov Abu Dhabi (new)

  5. Pincode by Kunal Kapur (new)

  6. Strawfire by Ross Shonhan (new)

  7. Villa Mamas (new)

  8. Taparelle (new)

  9. Al Farah

  10. Bord' Eau by Nicolas Isnard

  11. Broadway

  12. Butcher & Still

  13. Byblos Sur Mer

  14. Cafe Milano

  15. Catch at St. Regis

  16. Coya

  17. Dai Pai Dong

  18. Em Sherif Sea Café

  19. Finz

  20. Fouquet's

  21. Grand Beirut

  22. José by Pizarro

  23. Kopitiam by Chandy's

  24. La Petite Maison (LPM)

  25. Li Beirut

  26. Li Jiang

  27. Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

  28. Mate

  29. Meylas

  30. Mijana

  31. Moksh

  32. Namak

  33. NIRI

  34. Oak Room

  35. Oii

  36. Paradiso

  37. Punjab Grill

  38. Ray's Grill

  39. 99 Sushi Bar

  40. Tean

  41. Terra

  42. Villa Toscana

  43. Zuma