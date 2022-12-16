Meta Mechanics: One-stop automotive dealer alternative car workshop
Saad Noor Mughal, Founder and Managing Director of META Mechanics, says: "Meta Mechanics takes care of your car in their garage so that your car will take care of you on the road."
Almost everyone has car in the UAE, which needs regular service and maintenance. Having a dealer alternative car garage is a matter of affordability as well as convenience. You can save a lot of money by sending it to a dealer alternative car workshop such as Meta Mechanics.
The management of Meta Mechanics has rich experience of over 20 years across the globe in the field of automotive repairing industry. Specialised in car repair and maintenance service for complete range of Exotic/ Luxury, European, American and Japanese cars with a firm conviction in providing professional services to clients and the finest possible solutions transparently and honestly. The technicians are hand-picked from the most suitable car workshops globally and are highly trained in their distinctive areas, followed by the highest customer care and satisfaction. They make auto-repairs and car maintenance convenient for you.
Truly 'Automotivated' with special offers
The Meta Mechanics team guides their customers with in-depth understanding of the faults in the vehicle, provide clear and transparent estimates, with no hidden costs. Having a superb after-sales service team lending support to customers and dealing warranty matters. They keep their customers posted for every work that is being performed on their vehicles, use parts quality as agreed with customers. Six months' warranty is offered on original spare parts, three months' warranty on after-market parts, six months' warranty on engine over hauling and three months' warranty on workmanship of all jobs.
Moreover, there may be delay in sending cars for regular service due to time constraints. You don't have to worry about dropping and picking up your car form their garage as they provide car pick up and drop off services from anywhere within Dubai to their customers and provide complete transparent diagnostic report with using of advance tools and skills to provide you the best results within proper mean time.
Their baseline asserts "We are truly automotivated" is reflected in their workings as they focus on fast response times, aiming to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.
Meta Mechanics car service centre is a one stop automotive solutions company. Meta Mechanics has got you shielded in all your car maintenance, repairing, bodywork, and interior work requirements for all car brands. Its services are paralleled with customer value and satisfaction, which has led to win customer trust who have said "This iss the only garage near me whom we can trust for our car repair and maintenance services".
Their team is specialised in brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Land Rover, BMW, Austin Martin, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, KIA, Lamborghini, Range Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, MG, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, Renault repair, Ferrari repair, Mazda repair, Mitsubishi repair, ROLLS ROYCE repair, BUGATTI, Peugeot and Hummer in Dubai.
Car services include car transmission repair, car AC repair service, car oil change, wheel alignment, car engine repair, brake repair service, electric car repair service, car service for classic cars, auto body shop and auto SPA, airbag repair services, axle / driveshaft repair service, gear box and transmission repair service, general maintenance service, car detailing, steering repair service, suspension repair and programming service, car regular maintenance, and car wash with major service.
Visit their car workshop in Al Mulla Compound, Warehouse number 5, 23rd Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, UAE
To get the offer, visit website: www.metamechanics.ae
Or Call/WhatsApp: +971 56 997 0017