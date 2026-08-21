Should AI-powered songs rank on music charts? Mena music body sets new rules

As generative artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable of producing music, questions over who, or what, should be credited for a hit are becoming harder for the music industry to ignore. New rules are now being introduced to determine when an AI-assisted recording can legitimately compete on official music charts.

The Official MENA Chart has announced that it has adopted a new set of principles governing the eligibility of recordings developed using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The framework is also being applied across the official charts in Egypt, North Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The principles are intended to strike a balance between technological innovation and human creativity, while preventing recordings created with unauthorised AI systems or through fraudulent stream manipulation from being recognised on the charts.

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Launched in 2022, the Official MENA Chart ranks the biggest songs across 13 markets in the Middle East and North Africa. Powered by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and based on data from leading streaming services, it provides a measure of music success across the region. IFPI also operates official national charts in Egypt, North Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Under the new framework, an AI-developed recording will only be eligible for chart inclusion if it meets three core criteria:

The AI service used must be properly authorised and lawful.

The recording must be substantially human-made.

The recording must not raise concerns around stream or chart manipulation.

The rules come as AI-generated music is appearing more frequently across streaming platforms. A major concern for the industry is the use of AI systems trained on artists’ recordings without permission. Record companies are therefore supporting the development and licensing of AI music services that respect the rights of creators.

The principles were developed by IFPI with the support of a broad coalition of music companies, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. The framework is intended to allow appropriate uses of AI in the creative process while ensuring that official charts remain centred on genuine artistic achievement.

The announcement follows a wider industry effort to introduce voluntary labels that give listeners greater clarity about the use of GenAI in music. The proposed approach distinguishes between recordings that are “AI-Generated” and those that are “AI-Assisted”, with the aim of supporting adoption across digital music services and other industry partners.

Rawan Al-Dabbas, Regional Director, IFPI MENA, said the new principles would help the charts maintain their focus on artists while allowing room for responsible technological development.

“Since their launch, our official MENA charts have been a true celebration of the extraordinary talent, creativity and diverse cultural heritage we have in our region,” Al-Dabbas said.

“It’s important we ensure we continue to celebrate the success of these incredible artists, whilst also creating the space for new and emerging forms of innovation.”

IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley said the role of official charts goes beyond measuring commercial performance.

“Official music charts do more than just track sales; they celebrate human artistry and endeavour,” Oakley said, adding that properly licensed AI could provide new opportunities for creators while ensuring that artists and their work are protected.

With AI technology developing rapidly, the new rules mark an effort by the music industry to establish clearer boundaries around its use, allowing innovation to enter the charts without losing sight of the human creativity behind the music.