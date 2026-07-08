Meet UAE residents who lost up to 34Kg in 9 months, embraced healthier lifestyles

A Dh5,000 reward that marked a milestone for Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge participants has become more than just a prize—it has helped motivate them to continue the healthier habits they developed during the competition.

For 17-year-old Ali Mohammad Al Khateri, taking part in the challenge became the turning point that changed his approach to food, exercise, and daily routines. Since completing the first edition of the competition, he has lost around 20kg, reducing his weight from approximately 116-117kg to 97kg.

“Before, I didn’t pay much attention to what I ate,” he said. “Now I choose foods that suit me, control my portions, and keep track of my calories. It has become part of my lifestyle.”

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Although he did not participate in the second edition, Al Khateri said the lessons he learned during the programme continued long after the competition ended.

“It wasn’t just about the competition. It completely changed my lifestyle. My health, my mindset and the way I live are all different now,” he said.

He said the physical changes also improved his confidence, making him feel more comfortable with his appearance and encouraging him to remain committed to his goals.

Receiving a Dh5,000 reward during the second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge was a proud moment for Al Khateri, who said it gave him further motivation to continue working towards his target weight.

“The reward encouraged me to keep going until I reach my ideal weight and maintain a healthy body. This is about my future and protecting my health,” he said.

Beyond changing his diet, Al Khateri has made movement part of his routine by walking regularly and increasing his daily activity. He credited his mother for encouraging him to join the challenge, saying her support helped him take the first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Like Al Khateri, another participant said the challenge helped him turn short-term weight-loss goals into long-term lifestyle changes.

Abdulla Al Masafri, aged 22, participated in both editions of the Ras Al Khaimah fitness challenge, improving his performance and securing eighth place in the second edition. Over nine months, he lost around 34kg, reducing his weight from about 148kg to 114kg.

He said the experience encouraged him to become more active, increasing his exercise routine and making fitness part of his daily life.

“After the first competition, I became more motivated to continue exercising. I started walking more, cycling and going to the gym regularly,” he said.

Before joining the challenge, Al Masafri said he was not exercising regularly. Today, he trains four to five days a week while continuing daily walks and cycling sessions.

Alongside exercise, he also made significant changes to his diet, including cutting out soft drinks, sweets and unhealthy foods.

“The biggest thing I changed was my diet. I stopped drinking fizzy drinks and eating sweets, and I have continued with these habits,” he said.

Al Masafri said his family's support, especially his mother's, played an important role in helping him stay committed to his goals. He also praised the challenge’s incentives, saying they encouraged participants to continue working towards healthier lifestyles.

Looking ahead, he said he plans to maintain his routine and hopes to participate in future editions of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge.

“I will continue, God willing, and I hope to reach my goal weight,” he said.