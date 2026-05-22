Meet Sharjah-based Indian student who earned Guinness World Record at 11

While many children spend their evenings playing games or watching videos, 11-year-old Adithya Manoj Das spends nearly two hours every day training his memory through spelling drills, puzzles and word challenges—a routine that recently helped him earn a Guinness World Record.

The Grade 6 student at Woodlem Park School in Ajman made the achievment after arranging 10 randomly ordered titles of books into correct alphabetical order in just 10.40 seconds during an attempt held in Sharjah on January 20, 2026.

Based in Sharjah, Adithya, who is Indian, said he first realised he had a special talent at a very young age when he could remember words and spellings much faster than children around him.

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By the age of six, he had already achieved his first six world records. Today, he holds recognitions from international record organisations, along with several international awards.

Preparing for world record attempts required discipline and consistency, he said. “After school, I practice memory exercises, spelling challenges and concentration techniques every day,” said Adithya, adding that reading books is one of his biggest hobbies.

Despite feeling nervous before the Guinness attempt, the youngster said he stayed focused throughout the challenge. “I kept telling myself to stay calm and confident. I wanted to make my family, school and country proud,” he said.

Beyond records and awards, Adithya has another dream close to his heart. “My ambition is to become a higher official in UAE Police,” he said, adding that he feels proud to be living in the UAE.