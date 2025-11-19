Meet UAE's first female mechanic, the woman the President asked to fix his car

In a field usually led by men, one Emirati woman is breaking stereotypes and showing that passion and skill are not limited by gender. As the UAE’s first female car mechanic, she has achieved her dream of opening her own garage in Sharjah.

Huda Al Matroushi's story has gained national attention, even leading to a friendly phone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who joked about asking her to fix his car.

For 41-year-old, the journey to becoming a trailblazing mechanic was fuelled by a passion that began in 2006. "It started as a curiosity," she recalls. "I wanted to know how to fix cars, and why they would break down again after being repaired." This curiosity led her to spend her university breaks at garages, even intentionally damaging her own car to learn the intricacies of repair work.

What started with fixing cars for close friends and family who knew of her childhood passion has now blossomed into a full-fledged business.

Huda recently shared her inspiring story during a session at the 10th Knowledge Summit, held in Dubai, November 19-20, 2025. The summit, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation under the theme “Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities,” is a premier global platform that brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss the future of knowledge-based economies.

However, the road has not always been smooth. Huda has faced her share of skepticism. “One man came to me after visiting six other garages. He was shocked to see a woman in charge and questioned my ability,” she shared.

"I told him that a woman is a mother, a sister, an aunt, and a daughter, and her capabilities should not be underestimated. I gave my team the instructions, and they did the work. I told him to come back if the car breaks down again. To this day, he hasn’t returned."

Another incident highlighted the importance of her expertise. "A customer refused my advice on the right type of oil for his car. He came back three months later with a damaged engine because he had it changed at a place that lacked the proper knowledge,” Huda said.

These experiences have only strengthened her resolve to provide the best possible service, driven by a strong conscience and a desire to serve her community.

Stepping into a male-dominated field was a daunting prospect, especially when she decided to open her garage during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I was scared at first,” she admitted. "But I wanted to serve my community and women. The idea that this is a man's job is a misconception. Cars are for both men and women, just like everything else."

Her dedication has not gone unnoticed. The phone call from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was a pivotal moment. “He told me, ‘We are proud of all our children,’ and then he jokingly asked, ‘I have a car that I want you to fix.'"

She faces challenges, such as sourcing rare parts for classic cars, which often leads to sleepless nights. But her determination remains unshaken. "I will not stop, and I will continue. There is nothing that can stop you in the UAE," she said.

Looking to the future, Huda has a clear vision. "I want to inspire the next generation. The smart generation should not only be attached to their devices; there are manual skills that we need to work on," she asserts.

"I want to modernise this profession, which is considered traditional, and teach people how to fix their cars if they break down, not just leave them or take them to a garage."