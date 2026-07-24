Meet the first Emirati train captain driving the Etihad Rail journey

The cabin of a passenger train is a world of precision. Screens flash real-time data. There is constant communication with the operations control centre. But for Captain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, one of the best parts of his job is to watch the excitement on the faces of his passengers.

“I’ve seen families taking photos together and children waving as they board,” he said. “Those moments remind us that we are not just operating a railway; we are helping create new travel experiences and new memories for people across the UAE.”

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As one of the first Emirati train captains, Ibrahim is at the helm of a historic moment as Etihad Rail’s passenger services continue in its introductory stages. Launched on July 30, the service currently operates between the Fujairah and Mohamed bin Zayed City stations.

Path to captain

Ibrahim's path to the captain's seat took several years. It began with the UAE's first railway diploma at the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI). He did two years of theory and one year of practical training, followed by several years operating heavy freight trains. Then came an intensive qualification programme for passenger services, covering operating systems, safety procedures, and modern driving technologies.

"The most challenging part was adapting to the different levels of precision and consistency required," he says. "Freight operations build strong technical discipline, but passenger services demand an even greater focus on timing, coordination, and overall journey experience. It's about delivering a service that is smooth, reliable, and consistent every time."

Inside the cab, Ibrahim manages a highly digital environment. The network operates on the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2, one of the world's most advanced signalling systems. It continuously monitors the train's speed, position, and movement authority, displaying everything on the in-cab interface in real time.

"Alongside that, I am monitoring braking systems and train performance data and maintaining constant communication with the operations control centre, which tracks every train across the network," he explained. "The technology and systems work seamlessly in the background, allowing me to focus on precision, awareness, and delivering a reliable experience from start to finish."

Special route

Ibrahim has been part of Etihad Rail's journey through freight operations, but passenger services feel different.

"To be the first Emirati train captain is something I am incredibly proud of. It is a real honour, and it is a responsibility I take seriously," he said. "This country built its story on connecting people by road, by air, and now by rail. To sit at the controls of the first national passenger railway, as an Emirati, and know that I am helping to write that chapter is something I am deeply proud of."

He hopes young Emiratis see careers like his and realise the opportunities to contribute to projects with lasting impact. "It is inspiring to see the confidence our leadership places in developing national talent."

When the network eventually connects 11 cities across all seven emirates, one route will hold special meaning for Ibrahim: the journey from Al Mirfa to the east coast.

"Al Mirfa is home; it is where my family is and where my story started,” he said. “The idea of departing from my own city at the controls of a national passenger train, with my family able to watch it leave, means everything to me. And the route itself takes in the best of the country's natural beauty: out of the desert, through the Hajar Mountains and down to the coast at Fujairah. Connecting my home to the rest of the UAE – that is the journey I am waiting for."