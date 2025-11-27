UAE: Robotic arms to genome mapping, meet Arab women leading future of STEM

When you have curiosity, you can overcome any challenge to pursue what fuels it, teach it, explore it, and ultimately achieve it with confidence. With the proper support and role models from a young age, the path toward your dream becomes even clearer.

Meet young Arab women researchers who have distinguished themselves in engineering, biomedical science, and genomics. Their stories raise a compelling question: how did they make it happen?

On Wednesday, Arab researchers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were honoured for their pioneering work as part of the L’Oréal UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talent Program, held in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology. Now in its twelfth year, the program celebrates women scientists whose breakthroughs are shaping the region’s scientific future.

Curiosity into innovation

Emirati mechanical engineer Aysha Ali Samra AlShehhi, who is developing a bio-inspired robotic arm to transform aircraft maintenance, began her engineering journey long before university.

Growing up in Ajman, she spent hours watching her father build and repair objects in his home workshop. What seemed like a simple childhood routine sparked a much deeper fascination. “I was always amazed by how he understood the principles behind everything he built,” she told Khaleej Times. “That curiosity slowly grew into a passion for mechanical engineering.”

Her research focuses on designing a robotic arm inspired by the fluid movements of marine organisms. The arm is built to navigate the tight, complex passages inside aircraft engines, enabling engineers to inspect engines without dismantling them. “If we can inspect engines without taking them apart, we reduce downtime, reduce cost, and make aviation safer,” she explained.

Her defining moment came in high school, during a competition where she built her first engineering project. “That was when I realised that creativity and engineering can come together to bring ideas to life,” she recalled.

AlShehhi is completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Khalifa University and is now pursuing her PhD in mechanical engineering. Inspired by the adaptability of marine life, she created a hybrid structure that blends soft and rigid materials. One major challenge was achieving flexibility without losing precision, which she addressed through advanced modelling and simulation.

She believes robotics and AI will play an essential role in the UAE’s aviation future. “Innovation is at the heart of the UAE’s vision. Smart systems won’t replace engineers, but they will make our work faster, safer, and more precise,” she said.

Rewriting the genome

While engineering led one woman’s path, another researcher was driven by her fascination with the invisible world of genes.

Abu Dhabi-based Egyptian researcher Nadine Hosny El Said, who is pioneering epigenetic science to improve patient care, said her love for science began in middle school with teachers who made biology, chemistry, and mathematics feel like solving mysteries rather than memorising information.

Despite her strong academic performance, she initially planned to pursue political science until one teacher changed everything. “My A Level Biology teacher connected science to real life in a way I had never seen before. That moment completely redirected my path,” she said.

Balancing motherhood, research leadership, and long hours in the laboratory became part of her daily reality. Her background as an African and international rhythmic gymnastics champion taught her discipline and mental resilience, qualities that shaped her approach to science.

Her most significant academic milestone came after applying four times to KAUST before being accepted into its PhD programme in Environmental Epigenetics. “I learned that rejection is not the opposite of success. It is simply part of the journey,” she said.

El Said explained that her research uncovers how the body uses hidden switches to control cell health without altering DNA. She focuses on a molecule called MEG3, which helps cells turn off genes linked to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and arthritis, all common in the region. This knowledge could lead to precise RNA-based treatments that target the root cause of disease rather than the symptoms, helping people maintain better health as they age.

With the support of her family and professors, El Said graduated among the top students with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy. She later earned a master's degree in biotechnology from the American University in Cairo, where she conducted metagenomic research on the Red Sea brine pools.

El Said is now a postdoctoral researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi, studying how long non-coding RNAs regulate the three-dimensional structure of DNA. Her recent publication in Nucleic Acids Research reveals how nuclear actin cooperates with the RNA molecule MEG3 to silence metabolic genes, with significant implications for diabetes, osteoarthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“These hidden layers of gene control may be the key to treating diseases that affect millions in our region,” she said. “Visibility matters. When young girls see someone like them succeed, they begin to believe they can too.”

The 12 projects cover key scientific areas such as aerospace robotics, food security, epigenetics, personalized medicine, microbiome science, and metabolic health. They also include climate-related seaweed research, quantum dot nanotechnology, diabetic heart complications, forensic detection using UV Raman technology, and respiratory microbiology and infection epidemic.