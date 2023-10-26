Meet 2 UAE pilots who have been flying hope, relief to the needy for 36 years

They have lost count of how many times they piloted humanitarian missions in the last 36 years — but they clearly remember the last one, a flight for Gaza

From responding to floods in Pakistan and Libya, to flying aid to Gaza, Emirati pilots Colonel Mohammed Al Hashimi and Colonel Muhammed Al Ghanem have been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts for close to four decades.

These two pilots have dedicated their lives to missions of compassion, hope, and aid. Col. Al Hashimi and Col. Al Ghanem, both products of the UAE Air Force, have been in the cockpit of Dubai Air Wing's C130 Hercules aircraft for the past 36 years.

Fighter planes to cargo aircraft

“The UAE Air Force was in need of pilots, and there were openings for training citizens to fill the vacant positions,” recalled Col Al Hashimi, who submitted his application for the training in 1978.

After receiving his formal fighter pilot training for four years in Italy from 1978 to 1982, Colonel Al Hashimi returned to the UAE to join the nation's air force. He began his journey as a fighter pilot in Lockheed Martin F104 and French Mirage jets. Then, the UAE received the C130 Hercules in the beginning of the 1980s. “I was then deputed to fly this jumbo metal bird and it has since become his second wife,” joked Col Al Hashimi.

He eventually ascended to the role of chief pilot and subsequently took charge of the squadron flying C130 with the Dubai Air Wing. Col Al Hashimi’s responsibilities expanded beyond the cockpit, as he became an important figure in organising and piloting humanitarian missions across the globe.

He had the chance to join Emirates Airlines from the very beginning. “I was the first pilot that the Emirates Airlines approached. But I couldn’t leave my military service to join them,” said Col Hashimi.

Throughout the years, he has accumulated a total of 13,800 flying hours - 70 per cent of it spent in serving humanity.

C130 Hercules—the first and the last aircraft

Col Al Ghanem, another master of the C130, joined Col Hashimi to fly the cargo plane during his service in the UAE Air Force. “My journey began with the C130, and I believe that this is the last aircraft I will pilot until the end of my career,” said Col Al Ghanem.

Like Col Al Hashimi, Col Al Ghanem has also dedicated the majority of his career to humanitarian missions.

Together, these pilots have undertaken thousands of missions, delivering aid to regions struck by natural disasters and crises. From Pakistan to Libya, Indonesia to Morocco, and recently providing over 50 metric tons of aid to Gaza, they have been instrumental in delivering hope to those in need.

“I do not remember the number of missions we have carried until now. I [do] remember the last mission, which is delivering the sixth flight of relief material to Al Arish Airport for Gaza war victims on Wednesday,” said Col Al Ghanem, who has concluded the delivery of over 55 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Breakfast, lunch, prayers while flying

“Most of our time during any crises is spent air-delivering humanitarian aid. We have breakfast, lunch, and pray while we are flying,” said Col Ghanem.

“The longest flight I had flown in my life was the delivery of aid to Karachi in Pakistan from Chicago in the US. We piloted for nearly 14 hours altogether,” said Col Al Ghanem.

Early days vs now

Their early years involved manually navigating flights, with missions taking weeks, including a memorable two-week journey to America. The introduction of GPS and INS revolutionised air travel, making missions more efficient. “This plane was revamped in the mid-2000 with the latest digital instruments, which made navigation and flying a lot easier,” said Col Al Ghanem.

Both Col Al Hashimi and Col Al Ghanem are approaching their age of retirement in a couple of years from now. “We love our work and this aircraft that has been our faithful companion,” said the pilots.

