Flying out of UAE? That cough syrup in your carry-on could get you arrested abroad

As thousands of UAE residents head to the airport this summer, most know the rules about what they can bring back into the country. Far fewer ask the opposite question: is the medicine in their hand luggage legal where they are going?

For some of the most common remedies in any UAE household, the answer is no. In Greece, codeine, an ingredient found in several cough and cold preparations, is a controlled substance requiring a prescription in all cases, so products bought over the counter elsewhere can land travellers in trouble at customs.

Japan requires travellers to obtain permission for codeine-based medications at least 14 days before the trip and treats some foreign cold medicines as stimulant raw material because they contain pseudoephedrine, a standard decongestant. A valid prescription from home makes no difference; travellers found with a medicine that is illegal in Japan risk arrest and detention.

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The pattern repeats closer to home. Egypt prohibits tramadol, with penalties ranging from heavy fines to prison, while Qatar requires a doctor's note even for over-the-counter cold and cough remedies, meaning a weekend in Doha with an unaccompanied box of flu tablets can invite questions at customs.

For residents on long-term prescriptions, ADHD medications, strong painkillers, and anxiety or sleep medicines legally dispensed in UAE hospitals fall under narcotic schedules in many destinations.

Does a UAE prescription protect you abroad?

Often yes, but not absolutely, according to legal consultant Ahmed Alzarooni. He explained that the UAE's strict controls on prescribing and dispensing narcotic and psychotropic medicines, set out in Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 and Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2024, strengthen the credibility of its medical documents and make them recognised in many countries.

He has not come across cases of residents facing trouble abroad over medicines bought from UAE pharmacies, something he attributes to that regulatory precision.

The protection has limits, however. Since requirements differ from one destination to another, Alzarooni advised travellers to review the rules of the country they are visiting before flying and to carry the prescription and, where needed, a medical report, preferably translated into English or the destination's language and attested whenever that country's laws require it. His clearest warning: the traveller bears the duty of checking the destination's laws, and ignorance of the law does not exempt a person from legal liability.

The rules also cut both ways. Residents returning with controlled medicines bought abroad need a personal import permit, a service that moved from the Ministry of Health and Prevention to the Emirates Drug Establishment on 29 December 2025.

Those arriving without prior approval must use the red customs channel at the airport and declare their medicines, presenting the prescription and medical report to officers there. Its official list covers more than 200 controlled medicines, showing which need a permit and which are strictly prohibited.