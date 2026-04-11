UAE mediates exchange of 350 prisoners between Russia, Ukraine

The UAE has successfully brokered a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 350 prisoners.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa), 175 prisoners were freed from each side as part of the exchange. This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries through UAE-led mediations to 6,305.

The UAE has now carried out 21 mediation efforts since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began.

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The ministry said the country will continue to support efforts toward a broader political resolution, while helping reduce the humanitarian impact of the war and promoting stability.

The UAE has also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its position as a hub for dialogue and international cooperation.