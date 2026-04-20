'Media war' ran parallel to conflict, UAE official says

The recent conflict was not limited to military operations, but also unfolded as a parallel “media war”, a senior UAE official said on Monday, stressing that controlling narratives was a key part of the response.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the Dubai Press Club, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council, said the information space became a critical front during the escalation.

“We lived through a media war,” he said, noting that narratives were being shaped and contested across platforms alongside developments on the ground.

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He added that countering misinformation and hostile messaging was as important as military and security efforts, with media playing a central role in conveying the state’s position and maintaining public awareness.

Role of media in national response

Al Nuaimi said the media should not be viewed as separate from national efforts during times of crisis, describing it as a key pillar alongside defence, security and economic protection.

He said the UAE was able to counter opposing narratives and present its position clearly, supported by coordination across institutions.

He also pointed to the need for stronger alignment at a regional level, suggesting that a more unified media response could have helped challenge misleading narratives more effectively.

Warning against misinformation

The official cautioned against being drawn into misleading narratives, particularly those promoted during the conflict, stressing the importance of responsible media engagement.

He said misinformation was used as a tool to distort facts and weaken public understanding, calling on media professionals to remain vigilant and grounded in verified information.

Al Nuaimi also criticised the Iranian leadership, accusing it of spreading false narratives and failing to act transparently.

He said the leadership “lies to its people, lies to the region, and lies to the world”, adding that such behaviour undermines trust and stability.

He warned that any future agreements must include safeguards to prevent further escalation, stressing that guarantees, not just commitments, are needed.

Separating people from politics

Despite the criticism, he stressed the importance of distinguishing between governments and people, noting that the Iranian population should not be conflated with its leadership.

He stressed that residents of Iranian nationality in the UAE remain protected and are part of the country’s social fabric.