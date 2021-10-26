MBRSC partners with Italy firms to study planet exploration systems

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is teaming up with two Italian companies, aiming to identify opportunities to study and develop solutions for space and planetary exploration systems.
It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy’s Thales Alenia Space Italia (TAS-I) and the Aerospace Logistics Technology Engineering Company (Altec).
The MoU was inked by Salem AlMarri, deputy director-general of the MBRSC; Massimo Claudio, managing director of TAS-I; and Vincenzo Giorgo, CEO of Altec, on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai.
The preliminary areas of cooperation identified include interplanetary missions development; rover system design and integration; advanced terrestrial analogous systems; higher education activities dedicated to space exploration and development systems, among others.
Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general of MBRSC, said: “We look forward to continuing to build on our constructive cooperation in the interest of enhancing space exploration projects.”
Hervé Derrey, president and CEO of Thales Alenia Space, said: “This MoU marks a key achievement in our cooperation with MBRSC on exploration from low Earth orbit to Moon and Mars. Thales Alenia Space has a long-standing technological and industrial expertise in this field complemented by Altec capabilities.”
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE14 hours ago