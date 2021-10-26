MBRSC partners with Italy firms to study planet exploration systems

MBRSC Signs MoU with Thales Alenia Space and ALTEC to Identify Opportunities for Space Collaboration.-Supplied photo

Areas of cooperation identified include interplanetary missions development.

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 11:33 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is teaming up with two Italian companies, aiming to identify opportunities to study and develop solutions for space and planetary exploration systems.

It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy’s Thales Alenia Space Italia (TAS-I) and the Aerospace Logistics Technology Engineering Company (Altec).

The MoU was inked by Salem AlMarri, deputy director-general of the MBRSC; Massimo Claudio, managing director of TAS-I; and Vincenzo Giorgo, CEO of Altec, on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai.

The preliminary areas of cooperation identified include interplanetary missions development; rover system design and integration; advanced terrestrial analogous systems; higher education activities dedicated to space exploration and development systems, among others.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general of MBRSC, said: “We look forward to continuing to build on our constructive cooperation in the interest of enhancing space exploration projects.”

Hervé Derrey, president and CEO of Thales Alenia Space, said: “This MoU marks a key achievement in our cooperation with MBRSC on exploration from low Earth orbit to Moon and Mars. Thales Alenia Space has a long-standing technological and industrial expertise in this field complemented by Altec capabilities.”