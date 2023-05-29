'MBR Explorer': Sheikh Mohammed announces new space mission to explore asteroid belt in 2034

The spacecraft will travel 10 times more than the Hope Probe — the country's mission to Mars that went into orbit around the Red Planet in 2021

Photos: Sheikh Mohammmed/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 1:19 PM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 2:14 PM

An ambitious project announced on Monday will see a UAE spacecraft travel for seven years, covering 7 billion-km. Named after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the MBR Explorer will land on an asteroid in 2034.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE mission to explore the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter will last 13 years — six for development and seven for its journey.

The MBR Explorer will travel 10 times more than the Hope Probe — the UAE’s mission to Mars that went into orbit around the Red Planet in 2021.

The spacecraft’s journey to the Asteroid Belt will span billions of kilometres, surpassing Mars as it explores seven asteroids and ultimately lands on Justitia in 2034.

“The UAE can soar for 5-billion-km for one reason: Its belief in its youth,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “For Emiratis, our motto will always be ‘nothing is impossible’.”

