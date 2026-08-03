UAE hiker climbs mountains during peak summer seeking cool temperatures

As temperatures in the UAE soar during the peak summer months, most residents seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces. But for Matthew May, an engineer, outdoor content creator, and founder of the UAE trail running community, summer is just another reason to head for the mountains.

Matthew regularly tackles the highest peaks in the country when the mercury rises and he is passionate about showing the country’s natural landscapes.

“I have always been exploring the outdoors as I come from a coastal town inside a national park in Wales,” Matthew said. “Being outdoors, especially climbing mountains, provides me with a sense of calm, a sense of freedom, and a way to stay fit in beautiful places.”

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While climbing mountains in the summer heat might sound counterintuitive, Matthew explains that elevation is the key to escaping the harsh climate. “I found that if you climb the highest mountains in the UAE, you’ll be able to find better weather, which means lower humidity and lower temperatures. It’s one of the ways that keeps me happy in this country during the summer."

Calculated risks and extreme early starts

Despite his enthusiasm, Matthew is quick to point out that summer hiking requires immense stamina and meticulous planning. He strictly avoids putting himself in extreme conditions, which means his schedule is far from typical.

“You have to start very early in the morning, like 2am, or go just as the sun sets, around 5pm or 6pm,” he explained. “In the summer, I only want to climb above 1,000 metres of elevation. Otherwise, I won’t feel comfortable, and I don’t actually want to do it. There are many places I could go, but during the summer, I specifically seek out the highest mountains.”

For Matthew, the experience is about brief respites from the heat. “It’s not like I’m going out for a summer hike just to be in the heat. I climb to a certain elevation to get out of it. The feeling of escaping the heat for even 15 to 20 minutes is what the experience is really about during the summer months.”

When he is out on the trails, survival and safety are his primary focus. “The number one thought I’m constantly reminding myself of is how much water I have and how long it will take me to finish. How far can I go and still be safe?” he said.

Beyond safety concerns, he enjoys the views and the personal challenge of pushing through.

Mental conditioning over physical strength

As an ultra-runner accustomed to being out for days at a time, Matthew has learned how much his body and mind can handle. However, he emphasises that summer hiking in the UAE is more of a mental challenge than a physical one.

“I would say dealing with the trails during the summer months is more about mental understanding and conditioning than physical,” he noted. “Your body adapts faster, and you can sweat more to cool yourself down, but in the end, your mental strength and learning your limits with the heat is the biggest thing.”

He has experienced firsthand the severe consequences of pushing too hard in tough conditions, admitting to feeling faint and nearly losing consciousness on a few occasions. “When this happens, I typically lie down, try to get my heart rate to slow down, cool down with water, hydrate, and get my sugar and salt levels up. After some time, I can normally start moving again.”

To mitigate these risks, Matthew relies on strict control over variables. He only hikes routes in the summer that he has already completed in the winter. “I need to know the route, the distance, and the estimated time. It’s too risky to do new routes,” he warned.

A stark warning for beginners

While Matthew loves the mountains, his message to others is one of extreme caution. He strongly advises against summer hiking for those without significant experience.

“It’s not recommended, and I don’t push people to go and explore during the summer months. It is extremely dangerous, especially if you’re a beginner,” he warned. “There have been too many incidents and fatalities year on year involving unequipped and inexperienced people going out.”

For those who are determined to head out, his non-negotiables include carrying more water and snacks than you think you need, ensuring a full mobile phone charge, carrying a first aid kit, sun protection, and a GPS watch.

“Without these, there’s too much of a risk to head out. And definitely let people know where you’re going and what you’re going to do,” he added. “Going to the trail solo is extremely risky, and I wouldn’t recommend it.”

He suggests that anyone without at least two to three years of mountain experience should avoid summer hikes entirely.

For those looking for a safer alternative, Matthew recommends Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, which offers the best weather at the top during the summer. Although the road has been closed recently due to flooding earlier in the year, he hopes it will reopen for the next season.

“If the road was open for Jebel Jais, my favourite route would just be staying along the top of the mountain to the peak and staying in the good weather,” he said. “Obviously, during the summer, you still need to finish very early, before 8.30 am, or start just around sunset and sort the trek into the night, so you don’t have to worry too much about trying to beat the sun rising.”

For Matthew, the mountains are a place of beauty, but also a dangerous environment that demands profound respect especially when the summer sun is beating down.