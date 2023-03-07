MasterChef India in UAE: Eight home cooks compete at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for tickets to grand finale

The contestants have the opportunity to work closely with local cuisine and learn about various cultural nuances

India’s favourite cooking reality show, MasterChef India, has reached Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for its semi-final week.

MasterChef India is a grand cooking show that offers both professional chefs and home cooks a platform to showcase their talent in cooking and helps them make a career in it. The cooking reality show airs weeknights at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

The culinary reality show stepped out of the MasterChef Kitchen and took the home cooks to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, as well as to the Middle East’s best beach destination Saadiyat Island for fun, frolic and food!

The popular cooking reality show has brought together the best home cooks in the country for an exciting challenge that not only tests their culinary skills but also prepares them for world-class cooking.

In the semi-final week of the show’s seventh season, the eight contestants have to prove their courage to advance to the grand final of the culinary challenge.

The contestants include Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Priyanka Kundu Biswas, Sachin Khatwani, Gurkirat Singh, Suvarna Bagul, Santa Sarmah and Nayajyoti Saikia.

They have the opportunity to work closely with local cuisine and learn about various cultural nuances.

The contestants are facing 5 mind-blowing challenges on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, from cooking cultural dishes with the mystery box, to preparing street style dishes and recreating a local sweet in - the MasterChef kitchen.

MasterChef India’s panel of exceptional judges - Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar --- are joined for the very first time by, Chef Garima Arora, the first Indian woman to win four Michelin stars.

The judges have been guiding, grilling, and gracefully mentoring each contestant to become India’s MasterChef. The show witnesses’ contestants from across the country battling for the title of MasterChef India.

At Yas Island, the home cooks competed in the Pair Challenge. They cooked Treat of Arab Street Food. At the end, Suvarna-Sachin and Priyanka-Santa were the bottom 2 pairs. From them. However, Suvarna and Sachin was the pair that got the black apron and will perform the elimination task.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, one stop destination partner for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island said: “Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines share a profound cultural affinity. We are thrilled to partner with MasterChef India and host the chefs and contestants on Yas Island. India is one of the top source markets for Yas Island and through this partnership we want to not only showcase our award-winning attraction but also connect with the wider Indian audience globally.”

Residents can tune in to watch MasterChef India on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV from Mon-Fri 9 pm onwards to find out which contestants will move closer to realising their dream of becoming the next MasterChef India, and who will bid farewell to the show.

