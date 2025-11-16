  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE launches mass wedding initiative for Gazans; registrations open

The project, titled 'The Dress of Joy', will help 54 grooms in the enclave get married, coinciding with UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 10:52 PM

In honour of the country's upcoming Union Day, the UAE has launched a mass wedding initiative in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, November 16, aimed at supporting the youth and alleviating the burdens on Gazan families after two years of war ravaged the enclave.

The project, titled 'The Dress of Joy', will help 54 grooms in the enclave get married, coinciding with UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Those interested can register for the project through a dedicated link on the Operation Chivalrous Knight's website, under the projects and aid section.

Applicants must to be eligible to be able to be a part of the programme. To benefit from it, grooms must meet the following conditions:

1. The applicant must have Palestinian nationality and must be a permanent resident of the Gaza Strip.

2. The applicant should be engaged and have an official marriage contract dated before November 1, 2025, with priority given to those whose engagement period is the longest.

3. The applicant must be no younger than 27 years old, with the exception of the sole survivor of the family.

4. The applicant must be single (unmarried).

5. The applicant must be eligible for marriage, and medically and mentally fit.

6. The applicant must not be employed by any government entity and must be from low-income backgrounds (poor families or those affected by the recent war).

7. The applicant must fully commit to the participation guidelines for the collective ceremony and instructions issued by the relevant committees in Operation Al-Faris Al-Shahm 3.

8. The applicant must commit to attending the official events of the initiative and participating in media documentation.

The registration period for the initiative opens on Sunday, November 16, and will close on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Eligible candidates can register by filling the form through this link.