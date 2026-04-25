'Gaza deserves joy': UAE organises mass wedding for 300 Palestinian couples

“Gaza deserves joy” read a large banner at a mass wedding for 300 Palestinian couples in the Gaza Strip, held after more than two years of war that reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

More than 72,000 Gazans have been killed since the war started in October 2023, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. Despite the October 2025 ceasefire, violence in Gaza has ​persisted, with Israel conducting near-daily attacks on Palestinians.

At least 800 Palestinians have been killed ​since the ceasefire deal took ​effect, ⁠according to local medics, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers.

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Organised by the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, young couples in Gaza city of Deir al-Balah decided to put the agony of war behind them and chose life, even among the devastated homes, and the constant fear of resuming bombardment and air strikes.

Before the event, the aid operation shared an invitation on its X account for people in the city to come attend the wedding, held near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital junction, Abu Assad land on Friday.

A video shared ahead of the event captured preparations for the big night, with tailors meticulously embroidering the brides’ white gowns with traditional Palestinian designs, taking the grooms' measurements for their suits and ironing the cloths. Watch here:

At 4pm, the festivities began, and a huge stage adorned with Palestinian flags and banners that read "Thoub Al-Farah" (Gown of Joy), "Gaza deserves joy" was set up. Brides put on their makeup and got dressed in beautiful traditional gowns, while grooms helped each other in looking their best, fixing each others' bow ties and riding in cars decorated with flowers for the occasion. Take a look:

Walking hand in hand, the couples moved towards the stage, while women let out celebratory ululations and guests tossed confetti in celebration. Watch this video:

As is the case with traditional Palestinian weddings, dancers entertained guests and music filled the air—joy was everywhere.

'Gaza is rising'

In comments on the "Thoub Al-Farah 2" event, Ali Al Shahi, Head of the UAE mission in the Gaza Strip said: "Today we stand among the people of Gaza not only to celebrate, but to bear witness to an unbreakable will, and to a people who have chosen to create joy against all odds."

He reaffirmed the UAE's position to continue supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza. "Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' is not merely an initiative, but a firm position by the UAE affirming that the people of Gaza are not alone, and that support will continue until the end."

The mass wedding “Thoub Al-Farah 2” affirms that Gaza is rising, that life continues, and that the future is being built despite all circumstances Ali Al Shahi, Head Of The Uae Mission In The Gaza Strip

"We see great suffering on the ground, but we also see something greater—unwavering determination and resolve that creates joy in the face of challenge," Al Shahi further stated.

First UAE-sponsored mass wedding in Gaza

The mass wedding event in Gaza on Friday is the second of its kind to be sponsored by the UAE. In honour of the country's 54th Eid Al Etihad in 2025, the UAE launched a mass wedding initiative to help will help 54 couples in the enclave tie the knot.

Among them was Saleh Al-Sabbah who told Khaleej Times, “My dream home is gone because of the war, but we will start again from the tent provided for us.”

Standing beside the small tent built on the rubble of what was once his family home, Al-Sabah was determined to start over. “I will get married here, and we will build our new home from this tent and start our family. What happened won’t break us. We are strong, resilient people.”