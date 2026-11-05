Global authors Marcia Hutchinson, Nirmala Lakshman win big at Sharjah book fair 2026

International writers and publishers were among those recognised at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026, underlining the event's growing reach beyond the region.

Marcia Hutchinson won the Best International Fiction Book award for The Mercy Step, published by Cassava Republic Press, while Nirmala Lakshman received the Best International Non-Fiction Book award for The Tamils: A Portrait of a Community, published by Aleph Book Company Pvt Ltd.

The two authors were among the winners honoured by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at a ceremony at Expo Centre Sharjah, where writers, publishers and literary contributions from the UAE and around the world took centre stage.

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This year's awards attracted 3,018 submissions across the various categories, marking a significant increase over the previous edition and reflecting growing participation from the publishing and literary community.

The sharpest rise was recorded in the Sharjah Award for Emirati Book categories, where entries more than doubled from 184 in 2025 to 380 this year. Submissions for the Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel also increased, from 1,339 to 1,593, while the Best International Book category received 1,045 entries, compared with 454 last year.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, alongside writers, publishers and cultural and media figures.

Emirati voices, international literature take centre stage

For Sharjah, the awards go beyond celebrating individual literary achievements. They also reflect the emirate's efforts to nurture homegrown talent, strengthen the publishing industry and connect writers with readers across international markets.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said the awards recognised the creative and intellectual contributions of writers and publishers whose work enriches literature, thought and knowledge.

“By honouring the winners, we recognise the creative and intellectual contributions of writers and publishers whose outstanding works enrich literature, thought and knowledge. Supporting these talents and recognising their achievements is central to the cultural vision established by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Al Mujaini also pointed to the continued development of the publishing industry under Sheikha Bodour's leadership, particularly efforts to expand its international presence and open up new opportunities for writers and publishers.

“Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, this vision continues to advance through efforts to develop the publishing industry, expand its international presence and create new opportunities for writers and publishers to bring their works to wider audiences,” she added.

Among the Emirati winners, Maryam Al Zarouni received the Best Emirati Novel Award for Years of the Maghreb: Marginal Notes from the Biography of the Stranger, published by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

The Best Emirati Academic Book award went to Sorour Khalifa Al Kaabi for A Glossary of Classical Words in the Colloquial Speech of the Emirati People, published by Nabti Publishing House.

Dr Shihab Ghanem was recognised in the Best Creative Literature Book (Poetry) category for Al Makhad Fi Wadi Abqar, published by Metaverse Press FZC, while Saleh Al Bahar won the Best Emirati First Novel Award for The Moaning of the Flute, published by the Sharjah Department of Culture.

The Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel went to Antoine Douaihy for Al Shitaa Al Kabeer, published by Arab Scientific Publishers.

Publishers and emerging cultural ventures recognised

The awards also celebrated publishing houses for their role in bringing literary works to readers and supporting the wider book industry.

Al Qasimi Publications was named Best Local Publishing House, Lebanon's Arab Institute for Research and Publishing won Best Arabic Publishing House, while Poland's Sonia Draga Publishing House received the Best International Publishing House award.

The ceremony also spotlighted emerging publishing entrepreneurs through the recognition of graduates of the 2026 Launch Track, a programme designed to support the next generation of cultural ventures.

Part of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), the initiative helps emerging publishers develop their projects and establish publishing houses and cultural initiatives with long-term growth potential.

Graduates representing 16 publishing and cultural industry projects were honoured at the ceremony, highlighting the role of entrepreneurship in building a sustainable publishing ecosystem.

Sheikha Bodour also recognised the sponsors and partners of the 45th edition for their contributions to the fair's cultural, professional and public programmes.

Those honoured included Etisalat, the official telecommunications partner; Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the official media partner; Bank of Sharjah, the banking partner; Equiti, the financial services partner; SAS, the development partner; Trends Research and Advisory, the knowledge partner; and Expo Centre Sharjah, the strategic partner. Omeir Travel Agency and National Prints were also recognised.