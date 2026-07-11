Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

Employees at the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group remembered Mansoor as a hardworking young professional

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 8:47 PM UPDATED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 9:27 PM
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Mansoor Galadari, son of prominent Emirati businessman Mustafa Galadari, passed away on Saturday at the age of 24. Funeral prayers (Janazah) will be held at 10am on Sunday at Al Quoz Grand Mosque, followed by the burial at Al Quoz Cemetery.

Tributes poured in from business leaders like Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, who shared a condolence message on his official Instagram handle, praying for mercy upon the deceased and patience for the family.

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Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac Properties, shared a message on social media, offering his condolences to Mustafa Galadari and his family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mustafa Galadari on the passing of his beloved son, Mansour. May Almighty God shower him with His mercy, grant him eternal peace, and provide strength, patience and comfort to his family during this difficult time," Sajwani wrote.

Employees at the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group remembered Mansoor as a hardworking young professional who had been involved in the family business since 2022.

"He learned things very quickly and took on responsibilities at a young age," one employee told Khaleej Times.

Arsalan Khateeb, CFO at the company said, "He was a next-generation leader with a clear vision for the company's expansion. To him, employees were more than just employees."

The official funeral announcement said Janazah prayers will be held at 10am on Sunday at Al Quoz Grand Mosque, next to Al Quoz Cemetery. Condolences will be received later in the day at the family's majlis in Jumeirah.

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