Mandatory pet registration: Abu Dhabi announces fines of up to Dh1,000 from Feb 3
- PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 6:31 PM
The Abu Dhabi Municipality has announced that starting February 3, 2026, all dogs and cats in the emirate must be registered.
Registration is free and can be completed at any licensed veterinary clinic via the TAMM platform.
Pet owners are advised to register their animals to avoid a Dh1,000 fine and to ensure their furry friends are officially part of the “Family Space".