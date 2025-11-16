Look: Desert island in Abu Dhabi transforms into open art gallery with light installations

Jubail Island’s sand paths, mangroves and open spaces were lined with light installations as Manar Abu Dhabi opened to the public on Friday. With 22 artworks using lasers, mirrors, steel, glass and fibre optics, the natural landscape has been transformed into a temporary outdoor gallery.

The second edition of the public light art exhibition, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), brings together 15 Emirati and international artists from 10 countries. The theme this year, 'The Light Compass,' focuses on the relationship between light, land, and movement, with works spread across Jubail Island and cultural sites in Al Ain.

One of the first works visitors encounter on Jubail Island is Gateway, a row of steel arches fitted with lasers and light planes by US-based artist Lachlan Turczan. Fine mist passing through the arches makes the beams visible, forming shifting sheets of light along the walkway.

Turczan said the work is meant to guide people at their own pace.

“I designed Gateway as a slow path,” he said. “The light changes with the wind, so every passage looks different. I want visitors to notice small variations in the air and the environment around them.”

Further inside, a new commission by Dutch collective DRIFT — Whispers — features a field of vertical fibre-optic stems that move with the wind. Set within a crescent-shaped dune, the illuminated stems sway gently, creating patterns that look different every few seconds.

DRIFT co-founder said the work responds directly to nature.

“Whispers is powered by the wind,” she said. “We wanted the landscape to lead the artwork, not the other way around. When the breeze changes, the entire field recomposes itself.”

Visitors walked slowly through the stems, with many pausing to observe how a single gust of air altered the movement of the lights.

The installation Public Squares, by Montreal-based collective Iregular, introduced a more interactive element. Spread across screens and digital surfaces, four works, As Water Falls, Faces, Control No Control and Fortunes, respond to touch and motion.

The installations use cameras and sensors to track movement. When people raise their hands, move their arms or walk past the screens, the visuals change in real time.

“The idea is that the audience completes the artwork,” said Daniel Iregui, founder of the collective.

“When someone interacts, the piece shifts. When people leave, it resets. No moment repeats itself.”

Children were particularly drawn to this section, running up to the screens to see the visuals react to their gestures.

Argentinian artist Ezequiel Pini, known as Six N Five, presented Skyward, a mirrored installation placed among the mangroves. A large, tilted mirror reflects the surrounding trees and sky, while a single sculpted stone sits at its base. When visitors walk close, constellations slowly appear on the mirrored surface through an LED system.

Pini said the installation is meant to encourage people to pause rather than move quickly.

“Skyward is about stillness,” he said. “The constellations don’t come on immediately. They show up after a few seconds, almost like they are responding to how long someone is willing to stand and look.”

Visitors gathered quietly around the mirror, many waiting for the stars to appear before taking photographs.

The installation Eden by Malaysian artist Pamela Tan features slim powder-coated steel stems topped with glass spheres. The spheres catch and reflect light, creating a subtle glow across the sand and nearby plants.

Tan said she wanted to create a simple, open structure.

“Eden is meant to frame what is already here,” she said. “The light in the glass spheres shows the textures of the sand and leaves. It’s not about creating something overwhelming. It’s about drawing attention to small things people might normally miss.”

As visitors walked around the installation, the glow of the glass spheres created gentle reflections across the ground.

Manar Abu Dhabi runs until January 4, 2026, and entry is free for all visitors.