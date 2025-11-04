Free entry announced as Al Ain's oases light up for Manar Abu Dhabi

Al Ain’s ancient, palm-shaded oases have lit up as Manar Abu Dhabi made its debut in the city on November 1. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s public light art exhibition has expanded from the capital to Al Ain for the first time, transforming Al Jimi and Al Qattara oases into immersive night-time art destinations.

This marks the first time the initiative has illuminated sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Curated under the theme The Light Compass, the Al Ain programme features light-based works by six Emirati and international artists — Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan, Abdalla Almulla, Ammar Al Attar and Christian Brinkmann. Their installations blend creativity, heritage, nature and technology, guiding visitors through sound, light and space beneath the centuries-old palms.

The opening weekend coincided with the start of Al Ain’s Traditional Handicrafts Festival. In addition to the installations, visitors can explore food and beverage pop-ups, guided tours and photography workshops across the oases, offering a cultural and community-focused experience.

Manar Abu Dhabi runs daily from 5.30pm to 12am until January 4, 2026. Entry is free, with guided tours at 7pm daily for Dh50 per person.