Managing money, improving health: UAE residents reveal top priorities of 2023

Better management of finances and taking care of one's health have emerged as the top priorities for the majority of residents in the UAE, according to a recent survey. This focus on well-being highlights the growing trend in the country, particularly since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Released by YouGov, the study found that 57 per cent of UAE residents will look into managing their money better in 2023, while more than half – 54 per cent – intend to improve their physical health as part of their New Year resolution.
Another popular resolution is to improve mental health, which is a priority for 45 per cent of the residents. While 43 per cent intend to spend more time with their friends/families, and 35 per cent will try to reduce the amount they spend on their mobile phones.
The market research, consumer insights, and technology firm Toluna also released findings of New Year Resolution earlier, which revealed that the majority intend to maintain a healthy lifestyle and emphasise eating healthy foods.
"It's encouraging to see the changes UAE residents are embracing as part of their resolution for 2023, such as adopting healthier consumption habits, making better food choices planning to save time on social media to increase productivity, and travelling more. These findings tell us that people are looking for ways to improve themselves and their lives more healthily and optimistically," said Georges Akkaoui, enterprise account director Toluna MEA.
"The challenge is always to stick to these resolutions, yet the trend is there for market players to cater to these consumers," he said.
Similarly, nearly one-third – 31 per cent – of people in the UAE intend to spend less time on social media in 2023.
Since many UAE residents didn't travel during the pandemic, now residents are increasingly opting for holidays and family vacations with the ease of travel restrictions.
The YouGov survey found that one-third of UAE residents intend to travel more this year as the "revenge travel" that started after the pandemic is most likely to continue this year.
Interestingly, the UAE government's efforts to increase environmental awareness are also bearing fruit, as around 29 per cent of people plan to make more sustainable purchases.
While 15 per cent of people plan to reduce or stop consumption of alcohol, said YouGov survey.
