UAE: Man who lowered car mileage before sale told to return Dh115,000 to buyer

The defendant was accused of lowering the mileage from 300,000km to 65,000km

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:38 PM

A man who altered his car meter to reduce the mileage before selling it to an Abu Dhabi woman at a high price has been instructed to return to her the Dh115,000 she paid for purchasing the car.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Insurance ordered the Arab man to refund the money to the woman and take back his car after he was found guilty of altering the car meter and deceiving the woman.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man who sold her the vehicle, demanding that he return the money she paid for the car.

The woman said she bought the vehicle from the defendant at Dh115,000 and used Dh2,000 to register it in her name and for the insurance coverage.

She later discovered that the mileage metre had been tampered with.

When she investigated the issue through mechanical experts, she found out that the real mileage at the time of the purchase was nearly 300,000km but the seller had lowered it to 65,000km after altering the meter.

She said she tried to return the car to the man and asked him to return her money, but he refused to pay. The seller insisted that he did nothing wrong to the car. This forced the woman to drag him to court.

In court, the man denied altering the car meter and claimed that he had purchased the vehicle from another person, and that it had already been tempered with.

After hearing from all parties, the court ordered the man to return the money and take the car back.

He was also ordered to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: