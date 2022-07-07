UAE

Man found dead in Dubai Creek; police seek public help in identifying him

Deceased had no identification documents on him

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 3:13 PM

The Dubai Police are seeking help from residents to identify a man who was found dead in the Dubai Creek waters.

The man, who is believed to be his 30s, is of African origin and had no identification documents on him.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Ports Police Station. Alternatively, one may contact the Dubai Police Call Centre on 901.

