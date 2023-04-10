Mall group in Dubai announces raffle to win Dh200,000 cash prizes as ‘Eidiya’ this Eid Al Fitr

A total of 22 lucky shoppers will be selected in draws during the last three days of Eid

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has announced a campaign for Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr that gives shoppers the chance to win cash prizes worth Dh200,000.

The DSMG, a non-profitable, umbrella organisation of malls, said the campaign called 'An Eid to remember, an Eidiya to cherish' will take place from April 12 to 22. ‘Eidiya’ is traditionally a gift — often money — given to loved ones during Eid.

Participants can enter the digital raffle by spending Dh200 at participating malls. “Shoppers simply need to present their purchase receipts to the customer service desk at the mall to register for an e-ticket to enter the campaign,” the group said in a Press statement.

A total of 22 lucky shoppers will be selected in draws during the last three days of Eid. A sum of Dh15,000 will be awarded to six winners, whereas six others will take home Dh10,000 and 10 will walk away with Dh5,000.

The participating malls include Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Villanova Community Centre, Etihad Mall, Lulu Silicon Central, Nad Al Hamar, Shorooq Community Centre, Serena Marketplace and Mudon Community Centre.

Majid Al Ghurair, chairman of the DSMG, said: "We are pleased to add joy and prosperity to our customer's lives with our new Eid campaign. Imagine the excitement of taking home thousands of dirhams and all the amazing things you can do with them.”

