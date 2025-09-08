UAE: New mall to open in Al Ain with gyms, swimming pool, clinic

Al Ain City Municipality has announced that a new mall will open in the city.

The Al Wadi Commercial Complex is set to open in Al Quaa, and will cover 3,900 square metres. The municipality said in a post on X that apart from shops and recreational establishments, the mall will feature a clinic as well.

Features planned

Al Wadi Commercial Complex will consist of a basement and two floors. In terms of retail spaces, the building will house shops as well as kiosks for selling household products.

The complex will also provide entertainment for the whole family. There will be "an innovative exhibition area," as well as a children's play area.

Healthcare facilities will be available at Al Wadi Commercial Complex. A health clinic is being planned, that will span 558 square metres. Apart from this, visitors will be able to use a swimming pool (and its related facilities) as well as separate gyms for men and women.

The first floor will house seven "modern offices, equipped to provide an ideal working environment for companies and entrepreneurs" and "attractive investment opportunites," according to the municipality.

The new complex is set to open in the first quarter of 2026.