Hit to drug trafficking: Dubai Customs intel stops narcotics reaching African country

Dubai Customs helped stop a major drug consignment from reaching its intended destination, an African country. They provided the intelligence that led to the seizure of a Tapentadol consignment, weighing approximately 1.332 tonnes.

The shipment originating from Asia, and transported via air cargo, contained narcotic tablets. Dubai Customs helped the African country's authorities intercept the shipment; legal proceedings were initiated against those involved.

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"Protecting communities is a shared responsibility that transcends geographic borders," Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said in a media release. The operation prevented narcotics from flooding markets, saving youth and families from the risk of addiction and crime.

Security and customs officials from the African country thanked Dubai Customs for the precise intelligence. They said the intel formed a critical foundation for the monitoring and follow-up operation that ultimately foiled the smuggling attempt,

How does Dubai Customs gather intel?

In the Customs Intelligence Department and Special Task Force, specialised teams constantly collect and analyse data. They cross-reference various indicators to detect unusual patterns that may signal criminal activity or attempts to smuggle prohibited substances.

In the Air Cargo Centres Management, state-of-the-art radiographic scanning equipment, AI image analysis tech, and specialised detection systems help cut processing time while dealing with large amounts of incoming, transit, and outbound shipments.

The Inspection Division combines both human capabilities and tech. Inspectors are given the latest equipment, and trained to "stay current with the latest smuggling methods and newly emerging narcotics and psychotropic substances", Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Division, said.

Meanwhile, the 'Smart Risk Engine' enables real-time data analysis to anticipate risks before they even develop into actual threats.