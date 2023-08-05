Major Dubai intersection to be partially closed this weekend; RTA issues advisory

Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs

Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 2:19 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority has alerted residents about the partial closure of the first two lanes on Jumeirah Street on the Al Manara Road intersection in Dubai.

The closure of the road is to take place during the weekend from 12am on Sunday, August 6, till 5am on Monday, August 7.

The move will be happening due to maintenance work set to take place on the weekend.

Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs.