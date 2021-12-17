Majid Al Futtaim: 9 ways the visionary leader impacted the UAE community

Rafael Mariano Grossi also commended the UAE's efforts to combat climate change
Majid Al Futtaim, founder of the Majid Al Futtaim group, passed away in Dubai on Friday. Tributes have been pouring in for one of the leading Emirati businessmen from across the globe.
Started as an entrepreneur with Majid Al Futtaim Holding in 1992 in Dubai, Majid Al Futtaim expanded the group’s business over various sectors, mainly as an integrated lifestyle provider.
Here are the nine ways the Majid Al Futtaim group touches the everyday lives of residents and visitors in the UAE and the region.
1. Shopping malls
Started in 1995, the group has 27 malls across the regions, including the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
2. Hotels
Majid Al Futtaim group owns a number of leading hotels that are managed by the some of the world’s well-known hotel brands, such as Sheraton, Kempinski, Aloft and Pullman. Most of the hotels are designed to integrate with and connect to Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls.
3. Communities
The group runs five communities in the region, which have 29,000 houses. Al Zahia, Al Mouj Muscat and Waterfront City are among the communities established by the group.
4. Grocery retail
Majid Al Futtaim brought Carrefour to the region in 1995 and owns the rights to operate the brand in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. At present, the group operates over 375 Carrefour stores in 17 countries.
5. Lifestyle
The group exclusively partnered with more than 100 fashion and retail brands to bring international style and trends to the region.
6. Vox Cinemas
Majid Al Futtaim group’s Vox Cinemas has 58 cinema complexes totalling over 500 screens across the region, including 23 cinemas in the UAE, 13 in Oman, 3 in Egypt, 2 in Bahrain, 1 in Lebanon, and 2 in Qatar. Vox Cinemas is now the Middle East’s largest cinema.
7. Entertainment
Since opening Magic Planet in 1995, the group added a number of attractions including Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai and Wahooo.
8. Energy and facility management
Through a joint venture with Veolia that specialises in designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions, the group formed Enova. Enova offers energy saving solution for business-to-business customers across the Middle East.
9. Project Management
Majid Al Futtaim group’s project management team drives new projects, assists with employment and placements, manages consultants and contracts, programme management, maintenance and much more.
