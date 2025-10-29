  • search in Khaleej Times
How this UAE bookstore became 'a part of' residents' lives for 50 years

Over the decades, it evolved into a community hub that now offers books, stationery, arts and crafts, uniforms, educational toys, and gifts

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 6:00 PM

For many UAE residents who grew up in the Emirates, a visit to the bookstore wasn’t just about buying a book; it was a family ritual and a small adventure that became part of growing up. For many, that place was Magrudy’s, which is one of the country’s oldest bookstores, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975, Magrudy’s started as a small shop dedicated to educational toys and children’s books. Over the decades, it evolved into a community hub that now offers books, stationery, arts and crafts, uniforms, educational toys, and gifts.

Many residents still remember their visit to the store. “I still remember holding my father’s hand and walking into Magrudy’s every month. That’s how my love for reading began,” said Basima MS, a long time Dubai resident. “We used to go once every two months, usually after a beach evening in Jumeirah,” said Basima.

“My brother and I would run to the children’s section. The smell of new books, the stationery items, colourful covers — it's something that I still remember.”

The bookstore’s Jumeirah branch became home to some of the country’s earliest book clubs and has hosted international authors including Paulo Coelho, Korky Paul, Francesca Simon, Kate Adie, and Andrew Flintoff.

Celebrating creativity and connection, the bookstore also organises a community art gallery, bringing together artists, students, and residents from across the country to showcase their talent.

Beyond books, the store brings people together through creative workshops that celebrate learning by doing. Among the most loved is knitting session, where participants gather for conversations, shared tips, and a little handmade joy.

“It’s not just a store for us, it has become a part of us,” said Reema Shekar, who grew up in Dubai in the 1980s. “Whenever we went to Jumeirah, we would stop by Magrudy’s before heading home.”

“It became a family habit that’s now being passed on to my children. They show the same excitement as we had,” added Reema.

Half a century on, Magrudy’s remains a familiar name among families who grew up in the UAE. It’s a place where many discovered their first books and found their school essentials.