Look: How the UAE’s ‘Madbasa’ preserves sweet taste of Emirati heritage

Long before modern technology, a simple, windowless room was the heart of Emirati food preservation and a symbol of communal ingenuity. The ‘Madbasa’ uses nothing but the summer heat and the weight of stacked dates in woven palm-frond bags to slowly extract a rich, golden syrup known as ‘dibs’.

This ancient, sustainable practice not only created a natural sweetener for beloved dishes but also ensured a year-round supply of dates, embodying a deep-rooted tradition of resourcefulness.

Across the Emirates, this tradition is being kept alive by passionate elders. In the quiet Dhayah area of Ras Al Khaimah, 83-year-old Salem bin Abdulla Al Shamsi has spent decades preserving the method at his son’s farm.

For him, it is a direct link to his ancestors. “The Madbasa has been passed down through generations,” Al Shamsi said, noting that every large date farm traditionally had such a room.

In Dibba Al Fujairah, Ali Al-Dhanhani, a renowned heritage expert, shares this deep-rooted commitment.

As an award-winning farmer, founder of the UAE’s first honey reserve, and a cultural ambassador for over 40 years, he sees the Madbasa as a living classroom. “This is our environment and our homeland, and it is our duty to preserve these treasures and teach them to today’s generations,” Al Dhanhani said.

Meticulous process

The meticulous process begins long before the dates enter the press, at a preparation stage known as “Al-Mistah.” Here, harvested dates are spread out to dry thoroughly.

Not all dates make the cut; some are deemed fit only for animal feed, while farmers select specific varieties known for their high syrup content. “The dates must be ripe. They must be dry,” Al Shamsi emphasised, adding that the fruit is sometimes further heated to ensure proper drying.

Once dried and washed, the dates are packed into ‘Yirab’ — large sacks woven from palm fronds. Alternatively, pottery containers known as ‘Khurus’ (or larger versions called ‘Khabia’) are used.

What is Madbasa?

The Madbasa itself is a marvel of traditional engineering. It is a dedicated, sealed room with no windows and only a single entrance, designed to trap the intense summer heat and keep out dust.

Originally built from gypsum and ‘Jandal’ wood, modern versions might use cement and tile for easier cleaning.

Inside, the sacks are carefully stacked on an elevated structure called “Al-Amed.” The floor beneath is ingeniously designed with indented channels that guide the flow of the precious syrup as it’s extracted, leading it to a collection pit, or ‘jabia’, often lined with smooth, leak-proof clay.

How the syrup is made

For about 90 days, the combination of the intense heat and the immense pressure from the stacked bags allows gravity to work its magic. “The thick syrup comes out naturally,” Al Shamsi explained. Called 'dibs', this syrup is thicker and darker than honey and have a very rich flavour.

The owner enters every one or two days to collect the accumulating dibs. This slow, natural extraction results in a remarkably dense syrup. “The drier the dates, the greater the thickness,” he added, noting that a container holding 3kg of water can hold up to 4.5kg of the date syrup. “It is the same syrup, but the weight differs because of the density.”

This process was a cornerstone of community life, with families often sharing a single Madbasa.

The practice was steeped in respect and care. “Before entering the Madbasa, you must wash your feet, because you are entering a place of food,” Al Dhanhani said.

Part of traditional Emirati diet

This liquid gold was a vital part of the traditional Emirati diet, used as a natural sweetener for everything from the sweet dumplings of Luqaimat to breads like Khameer and Qurs. In an era before refrigeration, it was a vital method of food security.

While factories now produce dibs commercially, many, like Al Shamsi, still adhere to the traditional method, running small businesses selling the syrup in jars from 1.5kg to 4kg.

For Al Dhanhani, the tradition is a family affair. He begins the process every September with his children and relatives, a practice he has showcased at heritage events in Sharjah and on television. “We continue it and teach it to the generations… all with our own hands, the youth and the young children,” he said with pride.

From Ras Al Khaimah to Fujairah, these keepers of this old emirati tradition are ensuring that this sweet taste of Emirati heritage continues to flow for generations to come.