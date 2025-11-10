UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

MA Yusuff Ali, a top UAE-based Keralite businessman, received a signed copy of the Dubai Ruler's book 'Lessons from Life: Part I".

Yusuff, who is the chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, got a personal message from the Dubai Ruler: "Wisdom is the only inheritance which grows richer the more we share it. Hope you enjoy the read."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Yusuff expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He said: "As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generation can learn a lot from his life."

The book, originally available in Arabic, was since released in English and is now available in bookshops such as Borders, Virgin, Magrudy’s, Kinokuniya; branches of Carrefour, Lulu, Union Co-op; and online outlets including askexplorer.com, amazon.ae and noon.com.

'Lessons from life'

The book, originally titled Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me), celebrates nearly six decades of public service; the Dubai Ruler uses the written word as a tool to share what he has observed during his long years of governance.

UAE is often hailed as a one-of-its-kind success story; from vast dunes rose towering buildings, and Sheikh Mohammed seeks to pass on the generational wisdom to future leaders.

The book is not limited to those who are already established in their fields; it seeks to inspire the future set of leaders. Signed copies of the book have reached many, including the Dubai Ruler's children, the UAE President, school heads, and members of the newly formed Dubai Student Council.