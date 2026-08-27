UAE's first female minister: Lubna Al Qasimi reflects on women's progress in nation

Former UAE minister Lubna Al Qasimi reflected on the country’s journey in empowering women, her experience as the UAE’s first female minister, and the evolving role of Emirati women in society during a session held as part of Emirati Women’s Day celebrations on Thursday.

Speaking about the position of Emirati women before and after the formation of the UAE, she said women had long demonstrated strength and resilience, particularly in managing their families and homes during periods when men were often away for work.

“The woman in the UAE did not start being strong with the beginning of the Union,” she said, noting that Emirati women had already been playing important roles within their families and communities.

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Al Qasimi also reflected on her appointment as the UAE’s first female minister. She recalled that being given an economic portfolio represented a major responsibility at the time, particularly as the idea of a woman leading an economic ministry was still new to society.

She admitted that she initially experienced fear and anxiety about the responsibility.

“I was afraid and anxious. How would I accomplish this? How would I show the government that I could handle such a very important position?” she recalled.

But she said the confidence the UAE’s leadership placed in her, along with the support she received from colleagues and cabinet members, gave her the reassurance she needed to carry out her role.

“The support was there from the cabinet, from everyone who was present — from the Prime Minister and from the President,” she said.

Empowerment built on trust

Al Qasimi said the UAE’s approach to women’s empowerment was based on trust and had developed across generations and sectors.

She stressed that empowerment was not a new concept in the UAE, pointing to the contributions of women who worked as doctors, engineers and professionals long before women’s participation in political and government roles expanded.

She also spoke about her experiences representing the UAE internationally, saying direct engagement with people abroad helped address misconceptions about the country.

Al Qasimi recalled travelling to the United States as part of efforts to explain the UAE’s position and build a better understanding of the country.

She said communicating directly with people helped demonstrate that the UAE was not defined by stereotypes, but was a country with its own history, values and ambitions.

She highlighted the importance of language and cultural understanding in building bridges between communities.

“There is a bridge through psychology, language and culture,” she said, explaining that personal interaction could help people better understand one another.

She said the UAE’s growing international engagement had also strengthened political, economic and investment relationships.

Protecting identity while embracing the world

Al Qasimi said the UAE’s openness to people of different nationalities and cultures had become an important part of life in the country, while stressing the importance of preserving national identity and values.

She described these values as something inherited and passed from one generation to another.

“We learn from our experiences, but what we have is inherited,” she said.

She said Emirati women today play roles across the family, workplace and wider community, describing women as mothers, wives, friends and sources of support for those around them.

‘Mothers are makers of generations’

Al Qasimi placed particular emphasis on women's role in raising children and shaping future generations.

Addressing mothers, she urged them not to overlook their influence at home, saying the family remains the first place where children learn responsibility, values and love for their country.

“If you are mothers, you are makers of generations,” she said.

She encouraged mothers to teach their children responsibility and patriotism, stressing that education does not begin only in schools but starts within the home.

“The first role in raising generations starts at home,” she said.

Al Qasimi’s remarks highlighted the transformation of the UAE’s women’s empowerment journey, from women’s traditional roles within their families and communities to their growing presence across government, business and international affairs.

She said future generations should build on the progress achieved so far, with women continuing to contribute to the UAE’s development while preserving the values and identity that have shaped the country.