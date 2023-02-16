Love in space: Astronaut shares photo of Dubai’s Love Lake taken from ISS

He also posts a snap of Albuquerque Cay, a naturally heart-shaped island off the coast of Colombia

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 10:47 AM

With the arrival of Valentine’s Day, love is everywhere, even in space.

Nearly 350km away from earth, Nasa scientist Shane Kimbrough celebrated Valentine’s Day at the International Space Station (ISS). The astronaut took, and shared, a stunning photo of the emirate’s heart – the Love Lake – from the ISS on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Hope you enjoy these heart shapes I found from Space Station on planet Earth. Albuquerque Cay off of (Colombia) and Love Lake in Dubai,” Kimbrough said in a tweet.

The man-made lake, located near Al Qudra Street, has become quite popular since Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared the Lake's image for the first time in 2018. In 2021, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre had also shared a photo of the Lake taken by KhalifaSat.

The lake is quite popular among residents, frequented by families and friends. Swimming is not allowed but visitors can dip their toes and go for a walk in the shallower parts of the lake. It is an ideal place for a stroll, jogging, enjoying the greenery and sometimes spotting swans.

Visitors are allowed to barbecue in designated places only.

It’s open 24 hours a day and also free to enter.

