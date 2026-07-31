Louvre Abu Dhabi offers UAE residents 30% off tickets this summer

Going to the museum just became a more tempting outing for UAE residents this summer. Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering UAE residents a 30 per cent discount on admission tickets as part of its summer programme, giving families more reasons to visit the museum during the holiday season.

The offer is valid from August 1 to September 30, with children continuing to enjoy free admission. Admission gives you access to the museum galleries, exhibitions, outdoor plazas underneath the dome, museum café, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and boutique.

The museum has lined up a range of family-friendly activities and exhibitions designed to entertain visitors of all ages.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One of the highlights is A Board Game Adventure, the children's museum exhibition, which invites young visitors to experience art through interactive play. This exhibition explores how games like Chess, Mancala, Ludo and Carrom have travelled across continents, bringing people and cultures together for centuries.

The museum is also hosting summer camps for children, featuring activities aimed at encouraging creativity, curiosity and imagination throughout the school holidays. Through hands-on activities and collaborative challenges, participants will journey through the fascinating history of board games and have the chance to design their own.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy a curated selection of movies as part of the museum's summer film programme, while families can take advantage of Free Family Weekends, which include hands-on creative activities for parents and children.

The month-long offer is aimed at encouraging residents to explore the museum's collections and exhibitions while enjoying a variety of indoor activities during the summer months.

The 30 per cent ticket offer is available exclusively to UAE residents until September 30. Tickets are priced at Dh49 and valid proof of eligibility must be presented upon arrival.