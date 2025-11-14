UAE Lottery's Dh100-million win to be paid in a single transaction

The UAE Lottery has confirmed that the recently won Dh100-million jackpot will be paid as a tax-free lump sum “in a single transaction, without deductions or installments”.

The country’s highest-ever lottery win will be released after a strict verification and payout protocol that typically takes “several weeks from the time of the draw”, according to Scott Burton, the UAE Lottery’s Commercial Gaming Director.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said the protocol ensures transparency and security at every stage. “The winner is invited to our headquarters for an in-person meeting, where we verify their identity, complete the required documentation, and walk them through the process in detail.”

“After that, all documents are submitted for regulatory and banking approval, and once cleared, the funds are transferred directly to the winner’s bank account,” he explained.

Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla matched all seven numbers in last month’s historic draw and became Dh100 million richer overnight.

After a win of such scale, the UAE Lottery does not “just hand them a cheque”, but helps winners deal with the shock of sudden, public wealth.

“Sudden wealth can bring both opportunity and responsibility, so our goal is to help our winners navigate it thoughtfully, whether that’s managing public attention, planning for the future, or adjusting to their new reality.

“We have a dedicated team that walks them through the process and adopts a very hands-on approach in guiding our winners to seek professional advice and support.”

Verifying a Dh100-million win

Behind the scenes, the UAE Lottery followed strict internationally benchmarked protocols to confirm the validity of the record-breaking win.

“Every draw, regardless of the prize amount, is independently audited and supervised by an external auditor, and executed using certified random number generation systems, while the overall operation is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA),” Burton said.

He said this system was applied immediately once officials realised someone had matched all seven numbers.

“It was an incredible moment, and a mix of excitement and pure joy. The entire team was buzzing,” he recalled. “We immediately began verifying the result and identifying the winner.”

The discovery triggered a wave of curiosity within the team.

“There was a sense of anticipation and curiosity about who the winner was, what their story might be, and how they would take the news of this win,” Burton said. “For us, this is exactly why we do what we do: to create real moments of happiness and life-changing impact.”

Responsible-play safeguards

The UAE Lottery provides responsible gaming resources to all major winners. This helps winners navigate the “newfound attention that comes with being in the public eye for winning major prizes".

Burton said the platform is built around responsible play, especially amid growing excitement after the record-breaking prize.

“Responsible gaming is at the core of The UAE Lottery’s operations,” he said, highlighting measures such as spending limits, self-exclusion tools, and educational resources.

The lottery also partners with Takalam, the UAE’s digital mental wellbeing platform, to provide emotional support where needed. All staff receive responsible gaming training.