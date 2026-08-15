UAE Lottery: One player wins Dh5 million; Lucky Draw numbers revealed

Several UAE residents were counting their winnings as the UAE Lottery announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw.

One winner walked away with the second prize of Dh5 million, by matching all six of the Day numbers of the draw. This is the third winner to walk away with Dh5 million from the UAE Lottery draws.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260815, held on August 15, were 18, 9, 5, 27, 21 and 3 in the Days section, while the number in the Month section was 10.

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Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were:

BM3780456

CY7520598

CP6699035

Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000 in prizes. A total of 5,479 people walked away with varying amount of prizes. While three people won Dh100,000 each, 82 players won Dh1,000 each. The remaining won Dh100.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30-million grand prize by matching all seven numbers.

The draw also offers a Dh5-million Second Prize for matching all six numbers in the Days section, while participants matching five numbers in the Days section and the number in the Month section can win Dh100,000.

Each draw also guarantees three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.

Past Winners

The previous draw on August 12 saw 5,887 participants win prizes, with one winner taking home Dh100,000 after matching five numbers in the Days section and the number in the Month section.

So far, the UAE Lottery has crowned two grand prize winners since its revised format launched in April 2026, an Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident and a 52-year-old Indian expatriate. The two men won within five weeks of each other.

During the live broadcast, one winner, Raquel Sawyer, who has been living in the UAE for 17 years shared her joy of winning Dh100,000 in a previous draw. She explained how the amount was a “big help” and shared how she would use the money towards her daughter’s education. She said she was thankful because the winning money came at a time when she needed it.

Nepalese expat Sagar Karki, who has been living in the UAE for four years, won Dh50,000 in the Lucky Day draw and encouraged other residents to not give up hope that they would get lucky too.