UAE Lottery reveals new winning numbers after record Dh30-million payout

The latest draw also produced three Lucky Chance winners, each taking home Dh50,000

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 9:57 PM
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Days after a player won the Dh30 million grand prize in the UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw, the operator on Saturday announced a fresh set of winning numbers under its twice-weekly format.

For draw number 260530, held on May 30, the winning combination was:

  • Days: 30, 9, 31, 16, 5 and 23

  • Lucky Month: 12

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The latest draw also produced three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • CV7299417

  • DC7972544

  • BX4880044

The Saturday draw comes just days after the UAE Lottery celebrated its first Dh30 million jackpot winner, the biggest prize awarded under the Lucky Day game so far.

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two opportunities each week to compete for the Dh30 million grand prize, the Dh5 million second prize, and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes.

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