UAE Lottery: Winning numbers in latest draw out; one participant bags Dh100,000

More lucky participants in the Dh30 million UAE Lottery were added to a long list of winners of cash prizes on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, as the results of today's draw were announced.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260923, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 17, 8, 1, 15, 26, while 9 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section. One participant bagged Dh100,000, while 39 won Dh1,000 and a total of 6,752 won Dh100, according to the UAE Lottery website. The grand prize of Dh30 million and the second prize of Dh5 million were not claimed tonight.

Three participats are guaranteed to win Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance ID. Today's live show's host Diala Makki announced that the winning IDs were:

CK6185456

CP6696880

CQ6710132

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UAE Lottery's next draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 26 at 9.30pm. Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

Earlier this month, the UAE Lottery announced that Australian cricket legend Brett Lee was appointed its Chief Celebration Officer. In the newly created role, the former fast bowler will meet winners, hear how they plan to use their prize money and share their experiences through interviews and exclusive content.

The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It is the UAE’s first and only federally licensed lottery and the first federally licensed operation of its kind in the Gulf region.

Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate.