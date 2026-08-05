Dh30 million UAE lottery reveals winning numbers in Wednesday's draw

The Dh30 million UAE Lottery announced on Wednesday, August 5, the results of its latest Lucky Day draw, promising more participants with lucrative wins.

In Lucky Day draw series 260805, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 22, 13, 28, 25 and 16 while the winning number in the Month section was 1.

As part of the Lucky IDs raffle, three participants are guaranteed to win Dh50,000 each. During the live draw, the show host said the Lucky IDs are:

CC5358243

DH8430744

DC7935200

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According to UAE Lottery's official website, 2,842 participants won Dh100 and 25 won Dh1,000. However, the Dh30 million jackpot and the Dh5 million were not claimed.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers stating that all games are conducted under responsible gaming principles to ensure a safe, secure and transparent player experience.

The live draws are held every Saturday and Wednesday. The next draw will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, UAE Lottery's latest Dh30 million winner, Sunil Kumar Sadasivan said that the prize has opened a new chapter in his life. "I am grateful that the UAE gave me opportunities," the 52-year-old from Kerala said.