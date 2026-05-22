UAE Lottery notifies users of temporary issue affecting deposits

UAE Lottery has notified its users of a temporary issue affecting deposits on the platform. The "team is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the company said.

The country's first and only regulated lottery operation now holds draws twice a week, with a Dh30-million prize on the line. Every ticket purchased automatically includes a Lucky Chance ID. This is entered into a separate draw, where three winners receive Dh50,000 each per draw.

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What is a deposit in UAE Lottery?

UAE Lottery users can deposit money on the platform. This serves as a personal online account from which they can then draw money when required to buy the lottery tickets.

Recognising the need to promote responsible gaming, the lottery operator also allows users to set deposit limits, which can be on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Once your limit is reached, no additional deposits can be made until the limit period ends. This ensures that customers do not overspend on tickets.

If the user wishes to reduce their deposit limit, they can do so immediately. However, if they wish to increase the limit, it will only take effect once the current limit period has ended. Please note that once deposit limits are applied, they cannot be removed or bypassed during the set time frame.