UAE Lottery: 7 winners take home Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

Every fortnight, UAE residents eagerly await the live UAE Lottery draw to see if fortune smiles upon them. In the latest draw, the winning numbers were announced: 8, 21, 29, 14, 13, and 31 for the Days set, with 11 for the Months set.

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

In this 21st draw of the UAE Lottery, seven lucky winners each walked away with Dh100,000, thanks to their Lucky Chance IDs, which are 'guaranteed' to win in every draw.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The IDs are as follows:

CQ6794298

DS9591062

AM1143228

AE0389655

BX4863874

CX7452908

AF0496241

Beyond just picking numbers, the UAE Lottery offers a variety of exciting games designed for those chasing life-changing prizes. On September 19, The UAE Lottery unveiled Pick 4, a new daily draw which gives residents a chance to win up to Dh25,000, with tickets priced at Dh5. As the name suggests, players must pick four numbers, and the draw offers two play types — Exact and Any.

Held every evening at 9.30pm, ticket sales close two minutes before the draw (at 9.28pm). Sales for the next draw open immediately after the current draw ends.

Two new games were also introduced in July, offering jackpots of up to Dh500,000, with entry prices starting as low as Dh2 and going up to Dh50.

Since its launch in November 2024, the country's first and only regulated lottery soon became the talk of the town for its whopping Dh100-million grand prize.

Over the past 10 months, the UAE Lottery has attracted over 600,000 registered users, further boosted by the availability of tickets at select Adnoc petrol stations across Dubai.