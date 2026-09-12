UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed; three win Dh50,000 each

As Saturday rolls around, UAE residents are once again filled with anticipation of the twice-weekly draw, which gives those in the country a chance to win Dh30 million. The UAE Lottery revealed the winning numbers, which are divided into the 'Days' and the 'Month' section: 12, 11, 1, 16, 10, and 25 in Days, and 3 in Month.

The UAE Lottery also gives residents a "guaranteed" chance to win Dh50,000 with a 'Lucky Chance ID'. This ID is automatically generated for each ticket purchased. Each ID consists of two uppercase letters followed by seven digits.

The Lucky Chance IDs are as follows:

AT1832467

AQ1527355

AT1853726

Residents who won the jackpot

Nepalese expat Tayab Khan, a 26-year-old security guard based in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais Industrial Area, was the first lucky resident to win Dh30 million. Khan moved to the UAE from Nepal four years ago in search of better opportunities. In early 2024, while scrolling through Facebook, he came across The UAE Lottery and suggested to his friends that they participate together. After the group matched the winning numbers in May, the jackpot was split equally among the five friends, giving each of them Dh6 million.

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Indian expat Sunil Kumar Sadasivan, a 52-year-old hailing from Kerala, won the jackpot in July, a little over a month after Tayab's win. At just 18, he left home with little more than hope and dedicated much of his younger years to helping his six sisters get married and settle down before thinking about his own future, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times. Now that he has won the prize, he wants to be present for "every little moment" with his partner who has always stood beside him, and his daughter. Sunil bought a UAE Lottery ticket using the birthdays of his daughter, wife and himself.