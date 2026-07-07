UAE Lottery reveals identity of second Dh30-million jackpot winner

A 52-year-old Indian resident of Abu Dhabi has become the winner of the UAE Lottery's Dh30-million jackpot.

Sunil Kumar Sadasivan matched all seven winning numbers in the Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday, July 1, walking away with the Dh30-million grand prize.

"When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realised I had won," Sunil said after the win.

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His victory marks the second Dh30-million jackpot awarded since the UAE Lottery introduced its Lucky Day format earlier this year. The first winner, announced in June, was 26-year-old Nepalese security guard Tayab Khan, who shared his Dh30 million prize equally with four friends after they bought the ticket together.

In addition to two Dh30-million jackpot winners, the lottery has also produced a Dh5-million, second-prize winner within a span of a few months.

The UAE Lottery said every Wednesday and Saturday Lucky Day draw offers a fresh Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes.

Tickets for the Lucky Day draw cost Dh50, giving participants a chance to compete for the top prize in every draw.

The UAE Lottery is the country's first federally licensed lottery and is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It is operated by The Game LLC, which says it follows responsible gaming practices and is open only to residents aged 18 and above.

The next Lucky Day draws will take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm.