UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5-million winner, third one so far

UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of the winner who walked away with Dh5 million in the August 15 draw — Zenn G**. To protect the privacy of winners, UAE Lottery will reveal the full identity only once numerous checks are done.

August 15's winner is the third participant to walk away with the life-changing sum. The first Dh5-million prize was won by Indian expat Murugananth Govinthan who struck luck on his first attempt, which he shared with a close friend.

The second time, Dh5 million was claimed by Branden Tekram, a South African expat who got to know of his winning after he casually asked his wife to check his emails, on a busy school morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Do winners have the option to not disclose their identity?

According to UAE Lottery, if a participant wins a prize of Dh100,000 or above, it allows the operator to publicly disclose and publish both identity and image. This is listed on the Terms and Conditions page, and serves as a way for the lottery to "market and advertise the site, games, retail outlets, and social media channels".

The winners must also agree to participate in any "reasonable publicity", and grant the UAE Lottery a "worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive, sub-licensable and royalty-free" licence to use all intellectual property rights in information on the winner, or media content featuring the winner.

However, the country's only regulated lottery also says that participants may object to this in writing "on particular cultural, religious or other reasonable grounds for refusal", with UAE Lottery has the sole discretion to decide.

The personal information of prize winners and prize details may also be provided to government agencies if requested, according to the UAE Lottery website.

August 15 draw

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260815, held on August 15, were 18, 9, 5, 27, 21 and 3 in the Days section, while the number in the Month section was 10.

A total of 5,479 people walked away with varying amount of prizes. While three people won Dh100,000 each, 82 players won Dh1,000 each. The remaining — 5,390 plays — won Dh100.

Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were:

BM3780456

CY7520598

CP6699035

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30-million grand prize by matching all seven numbers.

The draw also offers a Dh5-million Second Prize for matching all six numbers in the Days section, while participants matching five numbers in the Days section and the number in the Month section can win Dh100,000.