UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers in latest draw; three players win Dh100,000 each

Three participants have won Dh100,000 each in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw held on Saturday, October 31. The winning numbers in the Days section for Draw Number 261031 were 3, 7, 12, 20, 22 and 26, while the Lucky Month Number was 6.

According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, three participants matched five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number to claim the third prize of Dh100,000 each, taking their combined winnings to Dh300,000.

Another 79 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 6,131 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category. Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the Lucky Chance draw, which guarantees three winners in every draw.

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The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AT1871843, DE8147800 and DS9586270, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000. Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000, taking the total prize money awarded across all categories in Saturday's draw to Dh1,142,100.

Earlier this month, a participant won Dh5 million in the October 3 Lucky Day Draw after matching all six main winning numbers. That draw also produced a Dh100,000 third-prize winner and three Lucky Chance winners who received Dh50,000 each.