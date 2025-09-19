  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE Lottery introduces daily draw Pick 4 with Dh5 entry, prizes up to Dh25,000

Held every evening at 9.30pm, the draw offers two play types — Exact and Any

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 10:30 AM

The UAE Lottery has unveiled a new daily draw, titled Pick 4, which gives residents a chance to win up to Dh25,000, with tickets priced at Dh5. As the name suggests, players must pick four numbers, and the draw offers two play types — Exact and Any.

Held every evening at 9.30pm, ticket sales close two minutes before the draw (at 9.28pm). Sales for the next draw open immediately after the current draw ends.

Depending on the play type chosen, prizes vary. The 'Exact' draw means the numbers selected must match the winning numbers in the exact order that they are drawn. Residents can grab Dh25,000 for winning in the 'Exact' draw.

However, 'Any' allows residents to gain prizes while matching winning numbers in any order. There are three types of 'Any' draw:

  • Any 4: Match four numbers, out of which three are identical and one is different. Prize: Dh6,000

  • Any 6: Match four numbers, with two separate pairs of identical numbers. Prize: Dh4,000

  • Any 12: Out of four numbers, two must be identical, and two must be different. Prize: Dh2,000

  • Any 24: All four numbers are different from each other. Prize: Dh1,000

Pick 4 builds on the success of Pick 3, a daily draw which allows UAE residents to choose three numbers, and win prizes up to Dh2,500.

The UAE's first and only regulated lottery recently expanded its reach with tickets at three petrol stations in Dubai, making it accessible for commuters, workers, and employees in UAE.